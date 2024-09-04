Intel unveils Core Ultra 200V processors: A leap in efficiency and AI performance

Intel has unveiled its latest family of processors, the Intel Core Ultra 200V series, claiming it to be the most efficient x86 processor ever designed. These new processors promise a significant leap in performance, power efficiency, graphics capabilities, and AI compute, setting a new standard for mobile computing.

"Today’s consumers are increasingly creating, connecting, playing and learning on the go," explained Michelle Johnston Holthaus, Intel executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group. "They need a system that offers exceptional performance, long-lasting battery life, no-compromise application compatibility and enhanced security – and one that can take advantage of AI hardware thanks to broad software enablement."

The Core Ultra 200V series is designed to meet these demands, ushering in an era of AI PCs that offer a blend of power and intelligence.

The new processors achieve remarkable power efficiency, boasting up to 50% lower package power compared to previous generations. This translates to longer battery life and cooler, quieter operation, ideal for demanding workloads and extended mobile use.

Despite the focus on efficiency, the Core Ultra 200V series delivers exceptional performance. With a redesigned Performance-core (P-core) architecture optimised for performance per watt, users can expect up to 3x the performance per thread and up to 80% peak performance uplift. The new Efficient-cores (E-cores) handle more workloads efficiently, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience.

The Core Ultra 200V series marks the debut of Intel's new Xe2 graphics microarchitecture, which promises a 30% average performance boost. The integrated Intel Arc GPU boasts up to eight 2nd Gen Xe-cores, eight enhanced ray tracing units, support for up to three 4K monitors, and new Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (Intel XMX) AI engines with up to 67 TOPS. This powerful graphics engine unlocks enhanced creative applications, accelerates AI workloads, and boosts gaming performance with improved XeSS kernels.

Intel is positioning the Core Ultra 200V series as the foundation for the next generation of AI PCs. With a fourth-generation NPU that's up to 4x more powerful than its predecessor, these processors can handle sustained AI workloads efficiently.

Through collaborations with over 100 software vendors and developers, Intel has enabled over 300 AI-accelerated features, providing users with a wide range of intelligent capabilities:

Content Creation: Automatically detect video scene changes for faster editing, and generate stunning AI-powered art through text prompts.

Security: Detect deepfakes in online videos and protect personal data with AI-powered security features.

Productivity: Create video presentations with AI-generated audio and video, eliminating the need for multiple takes.

Gaming: Boost frame rates and enhance gaming experiences with AI-powered upscaling.

Intel Evo Edition: The Gold Standard for AI PCs:

Most designs featuring the Core Ultra 200V series processors will be Intel Evo Edition laptops. This year's Intel Evo specifications include enhanced metrics for cooler and quieter performance, ensuring an exceptional mobile experience.

Availability:

Pre-orders for consumer devices powered by Intel Core Ultra 200V series processors are now open, with global availability starting September 24. Commercial devices built on the Intel vPro platform are expected to arrive early next year.