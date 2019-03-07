Women's Day 2019: WhatsApp lists five sticker packs to celebrate the day

Ahead of Women's Day this year, WhatsApp has compiled a list of the best women-inspired sticker packs that users can download to celebrate this special day. The stickers have been designed by women creators from around the world. The stickers are available for download on both Android and iOS versions of the application.

The Shreya Doodles sticker pack has been created by Shreya, a female artist from India whose doodles have garnered 2.12 lakh followers on Instagram. This WhatsApp sticker pack is available for Android only.

Salty is another fun sticker pack on WhatsApp's list. This sticker pack has been created by WhatsApp product designer Alisa K. Her WhatsApp stickers are inspired from emotions she saw on people's faces, including her friends, and her day-to-day experiences. WhatsApp users on both Android and iOS platforms can download this sticker pack.

Fearless & Fabulous sticker pack is a compilation of strong, powerful, and diverse women created by illustrator and designer Ann Shen. This sticker pack is also available on both Android and iOS.

The Feminist sticker pack features everything from Wonder Women to quotes from Maya Angelou. This pack is exclusive to WhatsApp users on Android only.

Dibujando los dias (Drawing the days) is a sticker pack created by Mexican artist Mayuli and offers a sticker for any mood. This pack is available for Android only.

