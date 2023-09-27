Interpol and Mumbai Police collaborate to prevent suicide after Google Search alert

A 28-year-old man in Mumbai, India, was located and prevented from taking his own life following an alert from Interpol regarding his searches for information on the 'best way to commit suicide' on Google.

In efforts to prevent suicides, Google collaborates with Interpol in some of the cases by notifying them when someone searches for such sensitive topics on its platform. The search engine behemoth subsequently shares the individual's Internet Protocol (IP) address with the respective law enforcement agency in the concerned country.

The man, originally from Rajasthan, was rescued in the Malvani suburb on Tuesday after the police pinpointed his location based on the mobile number shared by Interpol.

Interpol serves as a global entity fostering international police cooperation and crime control.

"The operation to rescue the individual was executed by Unit-11 of the Mumbai Police's crime branch following Interpol's information on Tuesday afternoon," reported the police official.

"The victim, a resident of Malvani in Malad West, hails from Rajasthan. During our investigation, it was discovered that he was under immense pressure due to his inability to secure his mother's release from a Mumbai jail, where she had been detained in connection with a criminal case two years prior," he stated.

Before relocating to Malvani, a western suburb, the man had previously resided in the Mira Road locality in the neighbouring Thane district.

"He had been unemployed for the past six months. Frustrated by his inability to secure his mother's release from jail, he had sunk into a deep depression. When thoughts of ending his life crossed his mind, he turned to online searches to find information on committing suicide," explained the official.

He repeatedly entered 'Suicide best way' into Google, a pattern that attracted the attention of Interpol officials. They promptly sent an email to the Mumbai police, along with the man's mobile phone number.

Based on this information, the crime branch was able to determine that the mobile phone user was located in Malvani.

"Subsequently, the police swiftly arrived at the location. The victim was taken into custody and provided with counselling," the official disclosed.

After receiving professional counselling, he was advised to visit his relatives' home in the city for further support and care.

(With PTI inputs)

*Help is just a phone call away. Please visit Aasra (http://www.aasra.info/helpline.html) for free, confidential helpline numbers across states.*