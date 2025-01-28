iOS 18.4 set to launch in April: Siri upgrades, new languages, and exciting features

While Apple has just announced the stable update for iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3, reports indicate that the next version, i.e. iOS 18.4, will bring even more exciting features for users. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that Apple will release iOS 18.4 sometime in April, along with major upgrades to Siri.

While Apple hasn't yet commenced the beta cycle for iOS 18.4, reports are already indicating that Apple's working on refining Apple Intelligence and Siri. Here's what you can expect with Apple's next big update.

Major Siri Overhaul

Apple is expected to bring three new features to Siri with iOS 18.4:

Personal context: Siri will use your personal, on-device data to improve your interactions with the digital assistant, including finding information from saved files on your device. On-screen awareness: Siri will be able to access information on your screen and act accordingly. Improved app integration: Siri will be able to tap into the apps on your device and take actions for you.

Improved Language Support for Apple Intelligence

Apple had previously mentioned that an update will bring support for additional languages for Apple Intelligence. According to Apple, "Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese, and other languages will be supported."

New Emojis

Apple periodically brings new emojis to its devices, once the Unicode Consortium updates its list and unveils new emojis. This year, users can expect seven new emojis to be added: fingerprint, face with bags under eyes, harp, root vegetable, leafless tree, splatter, shovel.