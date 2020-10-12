iPhone 11 to be priced below Rs 50,000 on Amazon, but it won't be easy to grab the deal

Festival sales on Amazon India and Flipkart are about to start and companies are readying their blockbuster deals. Among all the deals, Amazon's Apple iPhone 11 deal is one of the most sought-after sale offers right now.

Giving a hint that the iPhone 11 will be priced below Rs 50,000, the latest banner on Amazon India website says the iPhone 11 will be priced at Rs 4*,999. "The most powerful iPhone ever at the lowest ever price," claims the banner. So, even if the smartphone is priced at Rs 49,999, it'll be over 18,000 less than the current price. The iPhone 11 is currently priced at Rs 68,300 on Amazon India and Apple online store.

To get it at an even sweeter deal, customers will be able to avail an additional 10 per cent discount on HDFC Bank credit or debit card during the Great Indian Festival sale that starts on October 17. The additional discount will drop the iPhone 11 price even further.

However, if you are planning to buy this smartphone, you better be fast. Why? There's a catch behind all these eye-popping deals. Just like every year, both Amazon and Flipkart offer lucrative deals to customers before the festive season starts.

E-commerce companies put out a limited number of smartphones or other offers on sales, most of which are grabbed by the member customers. These customers get to buy the products on sale 12-24 hours before the sale is open for all. Most of the time, it's a case of lottery and luck. If you are late in grabbing the deal, you might not get this smartphone in a specification you desire or you won't get it at all.

In all likelihood, the deal will be over in just a few minutes. So, how can get it before the stock evaporates? The first thing you can do is get a one month Amazon Prime membership if you are not an Amazon Prime member. It's free for one month. Since Amazon will be opening up its sale for members 24 hours before the open sale, you have better chances of buying the iPhone 11 before the sale gets over.

To sign up for Amazon Prime monthly or 1-year membership:

Go to Amazon Prime page.

Click or tap the sign-up button.

Follow on-screen instructions to complete the payment and sign up.

iPhone 11 is the cheapest smartphone in the iPhone 11 series and one of the most popular Apple smartphones in India. The smartphone comes in 64GB variant for Rs 68,300; 128GB variant for Rs 73,600; 256GB for Rs 84,100. It was initially priced at Rs 64,300 for 64 GB variant but the price hiked by 5 per cent after the government increased customs duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) on smartphones.

