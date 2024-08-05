iPhone 15 available at huge discount in India ahead of iPhone 16 launch; check prices

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are currently available on a discount on Vijay Sales. This comes ahead of the launch of the iPhone 16 series that is likely to take place in September, just like every year. If you are planning to buy the latest iPhone, now is the time to buy it as it is available at its lowest price ever in India. Here are the details of the deal on Vijay Sales.

Launched at Rs 79,990, iPhone 15 is currently listed at Rs 69,690 on Vijay Sales. Buyers are set to get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on ICICI Bank, SBI Bank credit cards, bringing the cost down to Rs 65,690. As for the iPhone 15 Plus, it is listed at Rs 77,190, down from Rs 89,990. Customers will get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on SBI Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. The effective price of the model will be Rs 73,190.

This price is lower than what is available on Amazon, Apple.in and Flipkart.



Apple iPhone 16 series: What to expect

As per the tipster Majin Bu, iPhone 16 series is likely to come with a different design that will be similar to iPhone 12. According to Weibo, via MacRumors, the new models are also expected to come with new colour variants. The iPhone 16 Plus is tipped to come in seven colour options: Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, Black, White, and Purple, where White and Purple are two new additions. The upcoming iPhone 16 models are likely to come with slimmer bezels and a new multi-purpose Action button that users can assign any shortcuts they want.

In terms of camera, iPhone 16 series is expected to come with a capture button that will allow it to focus like DSLR cameras and gesture control. Spatial video support is likely to be available in the base models while the Pro models might come with upgarded ultrawide angle camera and ant-reflective tech to avoid lens flare, reported MacRumours.