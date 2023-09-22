iPhone 15 sale in India today: Check best offers on Apple store, Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro devices have gone on sale in India. It is one of the first markets in the world to get their hands on the new batch of iPhones. The sale began offline at the Apple Store in Saket, Delhi and BKC, Mumbai at 8 am. Buyers who pre-ordered their Apple iPhones, can go and pick it from the store. This is the first iPhone launch since the inauguration of the Delhi and Mumbai stores. Apple fans have been lining-up since 3 pm on Thursday to get the new devices.

Here are some of the best offers you can get on the new iPhone 15 series:

Apple iPhone 15 Official Online Store Discounts

Buyers who opt for the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will receive an instant discount of Rs 6,000. On the other hand, the buyers of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be eligible to get a cashback of Rs 5,000. The flat cashbacks are available for buyers making the purchase using HDFC bank cards. These offers are also applicable to older iPhone models, with a Rs 4,000 discount on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, Rs 3,000 on the iPhone 13, and Rs 2,000 on the iPhone SE.

Flipkart iPhone 15 Offer

Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 using HDFC credit or debit cards for both EMI and non-EMI transactions. The no-cost EMI starts at Rs 3,330/month for the iPhone 15 128 GB model. The iPhone 15 Pro models only get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 if they use HDFC credit or debit cards for the payment via EMIs. However, for the complete payment using HDFC Credit or Debit cards, buyers will get Rs 4,000 off.

Vijay Sales iPhone 15 Offer

Even Vijay Sales is offering Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card along with no-cost EMI. The platform also offers discount of 7.5% (maximum Rs 7,500) on HSBC Credit card. Yes Bank Credt Card holders can avail up to Rs 2,000 discount. OneCard credit card users can get 5% discount (up to Rs 7,500). IDFC First Bank credit card holders can get up to Rs 3,000 discount. Federal Bank debit card holder can get up to Rs 1000 discount. For the Pro models, all the offers remain the same, except for the HDFC card holders. Vijay Sales is only offering Rs 4000 discount on the pro models for HDFC Ban card holders.

Croma iPhone 15 Offer

Croma is also offering discounts similar to Flipkart. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is available with Rs 5000 discount for HDFC Credit and Debit card holders. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max phones are available with Rs 4,000 discount for HDFC credit and debit card holders.

Also read: Apple iPhone 15 series first sale begins in India today: Fans line-up from 4 am to get new iPhones

Also read: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max buyers in India can take a flight to Dubai, buy the phone and still save Rs 24,000