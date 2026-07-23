iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max could get up to Rs 12,000 price hike in India, starting from…

Apple has already increased the prices of iPhone 17 series models in Japan, and now the price hike is expected for India. Reportedly, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max may get a price hike of up to Rs 12,000, and it is likely to start from the first week of August. Well, the news may not surprise Apple buyers considering the company has raised prices for Macs, iPads, Apple TV, and others.

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iPhone 17 series price hike in India

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav’s X post, Apple has started to communicate plans for a price hike for the iPhone 17 lineup to its partnered retailers. The post claimed that iPlanet, a retailer in India, claimed that the iPhone 17 could get a Rs 12,000 price hike for the base 256GB variant. Therefore, the iPhone may start to cost Rs 94,990, up from Rs 82,900.

A similar price hike is expected for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models; however, the exact size of the increase for these two models has not been disclosed. As of now, these models cost Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively.

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On the other hand, the report does not mention whether the iPhone Air will also be affected by the alleged price increase in India. The tipster also claimed that Apple is facing a supply crunch for the iPhone 17 series in India, and that the inventory would be made available by next weekend. Until then, availability of the devices is said to be disrupted across the nation.

Apple has already increased the prices of the iPhone 17 series in Japan, and it may gradually affect other nations as well, including India.