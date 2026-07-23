Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8 price hike by up to Rs 43,000 amid rising chip costs

Samsung has released the new generation foldables, which now include two book-style folds and one clamshell fold. The upgraded version of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been rebranded to Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, whereas the new wide foldable is being called Galaxy Z Fold 8.

In addition to these changes, Samsung has also increased prices of its foldables by Rs 43,000 across all storage variants. Therefore, if you’re planning to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra or the Z Flip 8, then you will have to pay a few thousand extra. Here’s a detailed price breakup.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8 price hike

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra:

12GB+256GB: Rs 1,99,999 (Price is up from Rs 1,74,999, showcasing a Rs 25,000 price hike)

12GB+512GB: Rs 2,19,999 (Price is up from Rs 1,86,999, showcasing a Rs 33,000 price hike)

16GB+1TB: Rs 2,59,999 (Price is up from Rs 2,16,999, showcasing a Rs 43,000 price hike)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8:

12GB+256GB: Rs 1,24,999 (Price is up from Rs 1,09,999, showcasing a Rs 15,000 price hike)

12GB+512GB: Rs 1,44,999 (Price is up from Rs 1,21,999, showcasing a Rs 23,000 price hike)

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8:

12GB+256GB: Rs 1,79,999

12GB+512GB: Rs 1,99,999

16GB+1TB: Rs 2,39,999

Samsung pre-order promotional offers

While the price has been increased, Samsung is offering pre-order offers to buyers. Buyers can get a flat Rs 9,000 discount on the Z Fold 8/Ultra models, and a Rs 4,000 discount on the Z Flip 8 on instant bank discount.

Buyers can also trade in their old device and get up to an additional Rs 10,000 bonus on the Fold series or Rs 5,000 bonus on the Flip 8. Lastly, the tech giant is also offering no-cost EMI options, available for up to 9 months through major bank credit cards.