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iPhone 17 Pro Max gets cheaper with exchange offers on Flipkart and Amazon

iPhone 17 Pro Max gets cheaper with exchange offers on Flipkart and Amazon

Apple’s flagship is selling below its original price on major platforms, while exchange offers could help buyers save more when upgrading from an older smartphone.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 11:17 AM IST
iPhone 17 Pro Max gets cheaper with exchange offers on Flipkart and AmazoniPhone 17 Pro Max gets lower online prices and exchange discounts for buyers in India

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is becoming more affordable to buy as major e-commerce platforms offer the flagship at prices below its original launch price. For you, the bigger savings could come from an exchange offer, which can bring down the effective cost further depending on the smartphone you trade in. 

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iPhone 17 Pro Max price comparison

Apple’s original price for the iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB storage is ₹1,49,900. However, you can currently find the smartphone at a lower price on both Flipkart and Amazon.

Must Read: Apple’s Future revealed: Unreleased iPhone Ultra, M6 MacBooks, and Camera-Equipped AirPods Exposed in macOS Code

On Flipkart, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at ₹1,47,900, which is Rs 2,000 lower than its original price. On Amazon, the price is ₹1,43,990, making it ₹5,910 cheaper than the original price.

This means you could save more upfront by choosing Amazon, although the final amount you pay can depend on the exchange value offered for your existing smartphone.

Exchange your iPhone 15 to reduce the price

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Trading in a 6GB RAM iPhone 15 (128GB, 256GB, or 512GB) for an iPhone 17 Pro Max can substantially lower your total cost.

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Pixel 11 Pro XL: Specs, features and India availability compared

Through trade-in allowances, discounts reach ₹30,000, ₹31,500, and ₹33,250 respectively for these models. These savings make upgrading far more economical than purchasing the iPhone 17 Pro Max outright.

For existing iPhone users, this could be particularly useful if you were already considering upgrading and have a phone that qualifies for the exchange value.

Android users also get an exchange discount

You don't necessarily need to own an iPhone to bring down the cost of the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

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If you are exchanging an Android smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the available discount is ₹23,500.

The exact effective price you pay will therefore depend on the platform you choose and the phone you exchange. Before completing the purchase, check the final exchange valuation shown at checkout, as the offer can vary depending on the device and its condition.

For buyers looking to upgrade, comparing the direct sale price with the exchange-adjusted price could help you get a better deal.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 18, 2026 11:17 AM IST
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