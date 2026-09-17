iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max sale in India starts tomorrow: Price, offers, EMI and key details

The new Pro models arrive with upgraded displays, Apple’s A20 Pro chip, a triple 48-megapixel rear camera system and longer battery life. If you are planning an upgrade, Apple is also offering cashback, EMI and trade-in options, along with free Personal Setup on direct purchases.

iPhone 18 Pro India price and offers

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at ₹1,89,900, ₹2,39,900 and ₹3,14,900, respectively. The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900 for 256GB, while its 512GB, 1TB and 2TB models cost ₹2,04,900, ₹2,54,900 and ₹3,29,900.

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: What’s different in cameras, performance and price?

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Both phones are available in Black, Silver, Glacier and Burgundy. Apple is offering up to ₹7,000 instant cashback on eligible purchases using select American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. With the maximum cashback, the iPhone 18 Pro effectively starts at ₹1,57,900, while the Pro Max starts at ₹1,72,900.

Buyers can also opt for EMI on eligible credit and debit cards, with payment options including cards, Net Banking, UPI and Payment on Delivery. Apple’s Trade In programme offers exchange value of up to ₹81,500, depending on the old device and its condition. Customers can use the final assessed value towards their new iPhone.

What do iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max offer?

The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the Pro Max gets a 6.9-inch panel. Both support ProMotion up to 120Hz, 3,000 nits peak outdoor brightness, Ceramic Shield 2 and an anti-reflective coating.

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Both phones are powered by the A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process, with 12GB RAM, up to 2TB of storage and iOS 27. Their triple rear camera setup includes three 48-megapixel cameras, while battery life is rated at up to 36 hours on the Pro and 45 hours on the Pro Max.