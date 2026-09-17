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iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max sale in India starts tomorrow: Price, offers, EMI and key details

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max sale in India starts tomorrow: Price, offers, EMI and key details

Apple’s latest Pro models arrive with upgraded cameras, the A20 Pro chip and longer battery life, while buyers can also use cashback, EMI and trade-in options when purchasing them.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 2:58 PM IST
iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max sale in India starts tomorrow: Price, offers, EMI and key detailsiPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max go on sale in India with cashback, EMI and trade-in offers. (Photo: Apple)

Apple is all set to start selling the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India from tomorrow, September 18, with sales beginning at 8 am IST through the Apple India Store. While pre-orders opened last week, availability at physical stores could remain limited, making early buyers a priority. According to India Today Tech, the Apple store in Noida confirmed that customers who pre-ordered the phones will get priority, while any remaining stock will be offered to walk-in buyers.

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Must Read: iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro: What has changed and should you upgrade?

The new Pro models arrive with upgraded displays, Apple’s A20 Pro chip, a triple 48-megapixel rear camera system and longer battery life. If you are planning an upgrade, Apple is also offering cashback, EMI and trade-in options, along with free Personal Setup on direct purchases.

iPhone 18 Pro India price and offers

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 for the 256GB model. The 512GB, 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at ₹1,89,900, ₹2,39,900 and ₹3,14,900, respectively. The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900 for 256GB, while its 512GB, 1TB and 2TB models cost ₹2,04,900, ₹2,54,900 and ₹3,29,900.

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: What’s different in cameras, performance and price?

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Both phones are available in Black, Silver, Glacier and Burgundy. Apple is offering up to ₹7,000 instant cashback on eligible purchases using select American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. With the maximum cashback, the iPhone 18 Pro effectively starts at ₹1,57,900, while the Pro Max starts at ₹1,72,900.

Buyers can also opt for EMI on eligible credit and debit cards, with payment options including cards, Net Banking, UPI and Payment on Delivery. Apple’s Trade In programme offers exchange value of up to ₹81,500, depending on the old device and its condition. Customers can use the final assessed value towards their new iPhone.

What do iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max offer?

The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the Pro Max gets a 6.9-inch panel. Both support ProMotion up to 120Hz, 3,000 nits peak outdoor brightness, Ceramic Shield 2 and an anti-reflective coating.

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Both phones are powered by the A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process, with 12GB RAM, up to 2TB of storage and iOS 27. Their triple rear camera setup includes three 48-megapixel cameras, while battery life is rated at up to 36 hours on the Pro and 45 hours on the Pro Max.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 17, 2026 2:58 PM IST
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