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iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max go on sale this Friday: Personal Setup service, EMI and trade-in, and more explained

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max go on sale this Friday: Personal Setup service, EMI and trade-in, and more explained

With pre-orders already underway, buyers can now plan their purchase, transfer data, choose payment options and trade in an older device before Apple’s latest Pro models arrive.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 6:00 AM IST
iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max go on sale this Friday: Personal Setup service, EMI and trade-in, and more explainediPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max buyers can access setup, EMI and Trade In options in India. (Photo: Apple)

Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are set to go on sale in India on Friday, September 18, after pre-orders opened on September 12. The first customers can buy the new Pro models from Apple’s India Store or receive their early pre-order deliveries from 8:00 AM IST. But before you head out to buy one, Apple offers several services that can make the switch easier. From transferring data and setting up your new iPhone to choosing EMI options and trading in an older device, here is what you need to know before completing your purchase.

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Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro effectively around ₹70,000: Here's how you get discounts

iPhone 18 Pro sale, Personal Setup and payment options

Apple’s Personal Setup service is available free of charge when you buy directly from Apple. You can book a one-to-one online session with an Apple Specialist who can help set up your iPhone and begin transferring your data. The Specialist can also help customise settings, explain navigation tips and explore Apple apps and tools with you. You can join the session whenever convenient, from wherever you are.

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro vs. iPhone 17 Pro: The biggest differences explained

For payment, Apple accepts credit and debit cards, Net Banking, UPI and Payment on Delivery. You can also choose EMI using an eligible credit or debit card. During checkout, Apple lets you compare available instalment options and select the one that suits you. Payment options can vary by product and are subject to card eligibility.

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Trade In your old iPhone and get credit

If you have an older device, Apple Trade In can provide credit towards your new iPhone. You first answer a few questions about your device, after which Apple provides an estimated trade-in value. If eligible, that amount is applied as instant credit towards your purchase.

Apple then inspects the device and verifies its condition. If its condition differs from what was initially provided, Apple will give you a revised trade-in value. You can either accept it or reject it and decide whether to continue with the trade-in.

If your device is not eligible for credit, Apple says you can recycle it for free. This means you can prepare your old device for the upgrade without having to keep it unused after buying the iPhone 18 Pro or iPhone 18 Pro Max.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026 6:00 AM IST
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