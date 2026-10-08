iPhone 18 Pro users report colour fading: Burgundy Red and Black models show discolouration

Apple’s latest iPhone 18 Pro models have run into an unexpected issue shortly after going on sale. According to a report by Gadgets 360, some users have shared photos online showing discolouration on the Burgundy Red variants of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The affected phones appear to be developing a lighter, faded shade, with some images showing a pinkish colour around the rear camera module compared with the surrounding housing. Similar reports have also surfaced for the Black variant. The exact reason behind the colour change is still unclear, and Apple has not officially acknowledged the issue yet.
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