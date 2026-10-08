iPhone 18 Pro users report colour fading: Burgundy Red and Black models show discolouration

iPhone 18 Pro colour reportedly changing

Posts shared by users on Reddit and X suggest that the Burgundy Red finish can become lighter over time. In some cases, the colour difference appears around the camera lenses first and may then extend across the aluminium chassis. Reportedly, some users suspect ultraviolet exposure could be responsible, particularly after using the phones outdoors. Others claim that keeping the phone in a case and wiping it regularly can minimise the problem. However, no cause has been confirmed at this stage.

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The reports also bring back memories of last year, when Apple's Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro models faced similar criticism, while some Deep Blue units were also reportedly affected.

iPhone 18 Pro price and specifications

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900 in India, both with 256GB storage. The Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max gets a 6.9-inch screen. Both run on Apple's A20 Pro chip and feature a triple rear camera setup led by a 48-megapixel Fusion primary camera with variable aperture. They also have Apple's C2 modem and an 18-megapixel front camera.