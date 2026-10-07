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Apple’s smart home plans get bigger with LG: iPhone-maker plans to launch doorbell, smart lock, cameras and thermostat

Apple’s smart home plans get bigger with LG: iPhone-maker plans to launch doorbell, smart lock, cameras and thermostat

Apple is reportedly broadening its smart home push with LG-made accessories, signalling a bigger move into connected devices beyond its own HomePod and Apple TV hardware.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 7, 2026 10:06 AM IST
Apple’s smart home plans get bigger with LG: iPhone-maker plans to launch doorbell, smart lock, cameras and thermostatApple and LG are reportedly developing a new range of smart home accessories. (Representative image)

Apple’s smart home strategy could soon extend well beyond its own devices. According to a Bloomberg report, the iPhone maker is working with LG Electronics on a range of connected-home products that could expand its presence in the smart home market. The reported lineup includes a video doorbell, smart deadbolt lock, thermostat, temperature sensor and several security cameras. Unlike Apple’s own hardware, these products are expected to carry the LG brand, with LG handling manufacturing and product support while Apple contributes to areas such as design, features and engineering.

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The reported partnership could let Apple expand its smart home ecosystem through a wider range of accessories without having to manufacture every product itself.

What Apple and LG are reportedly working on

According to Bloomberg, the lineup could include an LG Video Doorbell Wired, Smart Deadbolt Lock, Smart Thermostat, Temperature Sensor, Indoor Cam, Outdoor Cam and Floodlight Cam.

LG has reportedly sought regulatory approvals for these products through the US Federal Communications Commission and UL Solutions. However, the filings do not mention Apple’s involvement. LG has also requested that product images and detailed information remain confidential until early next year.

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Several of the devices are expected to support connectivity standards including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread and Matter. The smart lock could also feature ultra-wideband technology, potentially allowing it to unlock automatically when an authorised user is nearby.

Apple’s wider smart home push

Bloomberg reports that the LG products are being developed to complement Apple’s upcoming smart home hub, along with a refreshed HomePod mini and a new Apple TV. Apple is expected to introduce those devices on October 13, although the LG-made accessories are not expected to arrive for at least several months.

The report also points to a broader reboot of Apple’s HomeKit strategy. The company is reportedly exploring other products, including a privacy-focused home-monitoring device, a hub with a robotic arm and an in-home security monitoring service.

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Published on: Oct 7, 2026 10:06 AM IST
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