iQOO 12 Anniversary Edition in Desert Red coming to India on April 9

iQOO India has unveiled plans for a special Anniversary Edition of the iQOO 12 smartphone, marking four years since its debut in the Indian market. The eagerly anticipated launch date has been confirmed for April 9th, with availability exclusively on Amazon India and iQOO's online store.

Maintaining consistency with its previous iterations, the Anniversary Edition retains the same specifications. However, it introduces a striking Desert Red colourway, adorned with a faux leather finish on the rear panel.

Similar to its release in China via vivo's official website, the Anniversary Edition maintains identical specifications. Notably, the iQOO 12 boasts a 6.78-inch 1260x2800 144 Hz LTPO AMOLED display, featuring an impressive 3,000-nit peak brightness. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, accompanied by either 12 or 16GB of RAM and storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50 MP main sensor with OIS, a 50 MP ultrawide lens with autofocus, and a 64 MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. Meanwhile, selfies are captured in stunning clarity with the 16 MP front-facing camera.

The iQOO 12 is equipped with a robust 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 120W wired charging technology. The device operates on Android 14, overlaid with the Funtouch OS 14 interface.