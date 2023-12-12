iQOO 12 to launch today in India: Check expected specs, price, LIVE stream details

iQOO India is set to launch iQOO 12 in India today at 5 pm. As per the company, this is the first smartphone in India to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The handset has already debuted in the Chinese market and is likely to come with similar specifications. It is the successor of iQOO 11 5G that was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 59,999.

iQOO 12 launch event: How to watch it live online

The launch event is set to begin at 5 pm IST today. To watch it live, you can tap on the livestream link embedded below or go to the company’s social media handles.

iQOO 12 expected India price

As per the image of phone’s retail box shared by the tipster Mukul Sharma, it will be priced at 5X,999. It is expected to be priced under Rs 60,000. He suggested that it is likely to be available in two storage variants: 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB. The pricing might range from Rs 53,000 to 56,999 in India.

iQOO 12 expected specifications

As per the variant launched in China, iQOO 12 is expected to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with 3000 nits peak brightness and 144Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and is likely to offer up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 64MP telephoto lens. iQOO 12 is likely to feature a 16MP front facing camera. It might run on Android 14.

iQOO 12 is expected to house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. It is also likely to come with features like in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio and more.

As per the teasers shared by the company, it will be available in white and back colour options.

