iQOO 13 launched in India today with Snapdragon 8 Elite; see price and specs

Vivo’s sub-brand, iQOO, has launch its flagship smartphone, the iQOO 13, in India today. Positioned to compete with premium devices like the Realme GT 7 Pro and OnePlus 13, the iQOO 13 comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and is packed with features designed for both gamers and tech enthusiasts.

The iQOO 13 boasts a 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and LTPO technology, enabling dynamic refresh rate adjustments. Gamers can look forward to advanced features, including 2K Game Super Resolution, 144 fps frame interpolation, and a Supercomputing Chip Q2, designed to deliver smoother and enhanced visuals during gameplay. A vapour chamber cooling system ensures optimal performance during heavy usage.

In terms of cameras, the phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfies, a 32-megapixel front camera rounds out the robust photography setup.

The Indian variant of the iQOO 13 houses a 6,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging, slightly smaller than the 6,150mAh battery found in its Chinese counterpart. The phone also features the innovative “Monster Halo” light effect around the camera module, serving as a notification indicator for calls, messages, and charging.

Design-wise, the iQOO 13 will be available in two colours:

• Nardo Grey, inspired by Italian racetracks.

• Legend Edition, featuring BMW Motorsport’s signature tri-colour stripe.

The device is built to last with an IP69 rating, offering resistance against dust and water.

Running on Android 15 with FunTouchOS 15, it supports 4 years of Android OS updates and 5 years of security updates.

The iQOO 13 is priced at ₹54,999 for 12/256. And the 16/512GB variant is priced at ₹59,999. Extra ₹3,000 discount for HDFC and ICICI Bank credit card users.

The phone will be available from December 10 for pre-book users and Dec 11 for all users.