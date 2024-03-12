iQOO Z9 5G launched in India under Rs 20,000: Check complete pricing, specs, other details

The iQOO Z9 5G has been launched in India as the successor to last year's iQOO Z7. This device is placed in the mid-range segment and features a MediaTek chipset along with Sony camera sensor. The device starts at a price range of under Rs 20,000 for the base variant.

Pricing and availability

The iQOO Z9 5G is available in two colour options—Graphene Blue and Brushed Green—and two storage configurations. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 19,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 21,999. It will be sold through Amazon.in and iQOO.com, with special early access for Amazon Prime users.

Display and camera

The iQOO Z9 5G boasts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1800 nits peak brightness, ensuring vibrant and smooth visuals. It also features a 50MP rear camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor, providing enhanced image stabilization and clarity.

Powerful performance

Powered by the Dimensity 7200 SoC, this phone is the first in its segment to offer such advanced processing capabilities. Combined with 8GB of RAM and additional 8GB extended RAM, it promises robust performance for multitasking and gaming.

Software and battery support

The device runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14, with the manufacturer promising two years of OS updates and three years of monthly security patches. Additionally, it houses a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, ensuring long-lasting usage and quick recharge times.

