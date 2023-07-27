Is US hiding secret information about aliens and UFOs? Here's what's going on

In a highly anticipated and historic testimony before a House Oversight subcommittee, retired Major David Grusch, a former Air Force intelligence officer, shed light on a covert program that has been actively retrieving and reverse-engineering unidentified flying objects (UFOs) for decades. The program, which deals with what the US government officially terms "unidentified aerial phenomena" (UAPs), has long been the subject of speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding the existence of extraterrestrial life.

While UFO sightings often evoke thoughts of aliens and "little green men," the recent focus on UAPs in Congress has been driven primarily by national security concerns. Both Democrats and Republicans recognise the importance of investigating and understanding these mysterious aircraft or objects, as there are fears that some of these sightings may be linked to potential threats from adversaries.

“I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access,” Grusch said.

According to Grusch, in 2019, he was approached by the head of a government task force on UAPs while he was detailed to the National Reconnaissance Office, an agency responsible for operating US spy satellites. He was tasked with identifying highly classified programs related to the UAP task force's mission. During this process, he became aware of a secretive UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering initiative that he was denied access to.

In his testimony, Grusch also hinted at the possibility of the US government having information about non-human activity dating back to the 1930s, suggesting that knowledge of such phenomena may have existed for much longer than previously thought.

The Pentagon, however, has staunchly denied any cover-up regarding UAPs or UFOs. Defense Department spokeswoman Sue Gough issued a statement refuting Grusch's claims and stating that there is no verifiable evidence to support the existence of programs involving the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials, either in the past or currently. The statement did not specifically address unidentified aerial phenomena that are not believed to be of extraterrestrial origin.

Grusch claims that he became a whistleblower in response to his discovery and has since faced retaliation for coming forward. While he refrained from providing specific details about the retaliatory actions due to an ongoing investigation, he expressed the severity of the consequences he endured both professionally and personally.

Chairing the panel's hearing was Rep. Glenn Grothman, a Republican from Wisconsin, who humorously remarked to a captivated audience, "Welcome to the most exciting subcommittee in Congress this week." Despite the light-hearted atmosphere, there was a sense of bipartisan interest in Grusch's claims and a serious intent to delve into the matter.

Lawmakers from both parties questioned Grusch about his study of UFOs, the repercussions he faced, and how they could gain more insight into the government's UAP programs. Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, stressed the need for genuine transparency and reporting systems to gain clarity on the phenomenon.

Some members of Congress criticised the Pentagon for not providing more detailed information during classified briefings or releasing images that could be shared with the public. In a previous hearing, Pentagon officials showed a video from an F-18 military aircraft capturing footage of an unidentified balloon-like shape.

