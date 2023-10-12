Israel-Hamas war misinformation: X CEO Linda Yaccarino responds to top EU official's warning

X CEO Linda Yaccarino has responded to a letter from EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, expressing deep concern over the large-scale terrorist attack on Israel. The letter was sent in response to Commissioner Breton's warning for X to comply with the EU's Digital Service Act (DSA).

Yaccarino stated, "We are deeply troubled by the large-scale and unprecedented terrorist attack on Israel and by the loss of innocent lives. Each day we are reminded of our global responsibility to protect the public conversation by ensuring everyone has access to real-time information and safeguarding the platform for all our users."

Highlighting X's commitment to serving the public conversation, especially during critical moments like these, Yaccarino emphasized that there is no place on X for terrorist organizations or violent extremist groups. She mentioned that since the terrorist attack on Israel, X has taken action to remove or label tens of thousands of pieces of content.

The misinformation around Hamas was particularly highlighted in Yaccarino's response. She noted that shortly after news broke about the Hamas attack, X assembled a leadership group to assess the situation. She stated, "In crisis situations, X's unique purpose to serve the public conversation; access and share information, raise awareness about the situations they are in and on the ground, and openly and freely exchange on issues becomes all the more critical."

Yaccarino also outlined X's rules that prohibit violent & hateful entities, perpetrators of violent attacks, violent speech, sensitive media", and the synthetic and manipulated media policy". She reiterated that there is no place for violent & hateful entities on X, including terrorist organizations, violent extremist groups, perpetrators of violent attacks, or individuals who affiliate with and promote their illicit activities.

