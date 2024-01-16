ISRO eyes February launch for INSAT-3DS; all you need to know about updated weather satellites

In the wake of two triumphant missions in the early months of 2024, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of INSAT-3DS satellites aboard the Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F14). The GSLV-F14, a more advanced rocket utilising liquid propellant, is poised to take off around the first week of February, according to senior officials from the space agency.

Originally slated for a January launch, ISRO officials revealed that the launch schedule has been adjusted, with integration of the satellite into the launch vehicle currently underway. A senior official, who preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed that the launch is expected to occur in the initial week of February.

The INSAT-3DS mission, a collaborative effort between ISRO and the India Meteorological Organisation (IMD), is part of a series of climate observatory satellites aimed at enhancing climate services. Comprising three dedicated Earth observation satellites, including INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR already in orbit, INSAT-3DS is the next satellite in line for deployment.

This launch marks a significant event, as it signifies the return of GSLV after an approximately eight-month hiatus. The rocket, distinguished by its higher capacity and the use of cryogenic liquid propellants in all three stages, presents a more complex engineering challenge but allows for a substantially higher lift-off weight capacity. In contrast, India's reliable PSLV rocket employs solid fuel.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath announced in a recent media briefing that the space agency is planning at least 12 launches in 2024. The successful launch of India's first polarimetry mission, X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat), on January 1, and the placement of the Aditya-L1 satellite into its intended orbit on January 6, demonstrate ISRO's early progress towards this ambitious goal.

Looking ahead, ISRO is set to conduct tests and technology demonstrations for Gaganyaan, India's first human spaceflight project. The Gaganyaan mission aims to showcase ISRO's human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of three members into a 400km orbit for a three-day mission, with plans for a possible manned mission in 2025. Preceding the manned mission, the space agency will conduct various tests, including a test flight with a humanoid astronaut named 'Vyomitra' and an unmanned flight.

Additionally, ISRO has scheduled the launch of its collaboration with NASA, the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR), expected to take flight by March, further emphasising India's commitment to space exploration and international partnerships.

INSAT-3D, a versatile satellite developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), serves multiple functions including meteorology, data relay, and satellite-aided search and rescue. Launched successfully on 26 July 2013, it utilised an Ariane 5 ECA launch vehicle from French Guiana, showcasing India's prowess in space exploration.

This satellite incorporates cutting-edge technology elements, including a star sensor, micro-stepping Solar Array Drive Assembly (SADA) to minimise spacecraft disturbances, and a Bus Management Unit (BMU) for control, telecommunications, and telemetry functions. Furthermore, it introduces innovative features such as bi-annual rotation and Image and Mirror motion compensations, aimed at enhancing the performance of its meteorological payloads.

Building on the success of INSAT-3D, ISRO is set to launch INSAT-3DS in February 2024, marking the seventh flight in the INSAT-3D series. The upcoming mission will utilise the GSLV Mk II vehicle, showcasing India's commitment to advancing its space capabilities. INSAT-3DS is designed to further elevate meteorological capabilities, contributing to improved data collection and analysis for various applications.

