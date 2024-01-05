ISRO successfully tests fuel cells to generate power in space

India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), celebrated a significant achievement as it announced the successful flight test of a fuel cell intended for space use. This monumental step, conducted to evaluate its performance in space conditions and gather vital data for the development of systems for future missions, signals a pivotal leap in space power generation.

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre/ISRO conducted the triumphant test, assessing a 100 W class Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell based Power System (FCPS) within its orbital platform POEM3. This experimental system was launched aboard the PSLV-C58 on January 1.

"The objective of the experiment was to assess Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel cell operation in space and to collect data to facilitate the design of systems for future missions," stated ISRO in an official release.

Throughout the brief test duration onboard POEM, an impressive 180 W of power was generated from Hydrogen and Oxygen gases stored in high-pressure vessels. ISRO highlighted that this trial yielded an abundance of valuable data on the performance of various static and dynamic systems constituting the power system, shedding light on the underlying physics at work.

Notably, Hydrogen fuel cells function by directly converting Hydrogen and Oxygen gases into electricity, water, and heat, employing electrochemical principles rather than combustion reactions used in traditional generators.

With the capacity to generate electricity directly from fuels without intermediate steps, these fuel cells boast exceptional efficiency. Their emission-free nature, producing only water as a byproduct, positions them as ideal candidates for human-involved space missions, meeting critical requirements like electric power, water, and heat through a single system, as outlined by ISRO.

Beyond space applications, fuel cells hold promising potential for societal use. Considered an optimal solution to replace current vehicle engines and power standby systems, these cells boast equivalent range and fuel recharge times compared to conventional engines, offering a substantial advantage over batteries while promoting emission-free transportation.

Also Read India’s ISRO to use Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket to launch GSAT-20 satellite