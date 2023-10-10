ISRO sets sights beyond Earth on other planetary systems after Chandrayaan-3 triumph

Riding high on the success of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is aiming to broaden India's space endeavours to encompass other planetary systems, even transcending the 'Earth system,' as stated by the space agency's Chairman S Somanath on Monday.

"At the Department of Space and ISRO, we are exploring space activities that can expand the realms of exploration following the triumphant mission of Chandrayaan-3," Somanath expressed during his virtual address on the inaugural day of the Indian Space Conclave in New Delhi.

"We are actively contemplating missions aimed at comprehending the universe, securing other planetary systems for our Indian space pursuits, and venturing beyond the Earth system," he highlighted.

This vision coincides with the evolving Indian Space Policy, which outlines ISRO's shift in primary focus from manufacturing operational space systems to pioneering research and development of new space technologies and applications.

The policy specifically mandates ISRO to "undertake studies and missions related to in-situ resource utilisation, celestial prospecting, and other facets of extraterrestrial habitability."

Prior to embarking on missions to other planetary systems, ISRO has numerous objectives to accomplish in the upcoming years. One such milestone is the Gaganyaan mission, slated to be India's inaugural manned space expedition.

In this context, Somanath remarked, "We are also advancing programs for human spaceflight, which are poised to mature in the coming years. We are considering how, in conjunction with human spaceflight, we can establish a long-term vision for space activities encompassing exploration, scientific pursuits, understanding the universe, fostering commerce, even though such endeavours may span extended timeframes."

Additionally, ISRO's chairman advocated for increased private sector involvement in the space industry, reiterating the imminent release of foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations for the space sector.

"We are keen to attract more foreign investment into the space domain, and for that purpose, we will soon unveil the FDI regulatory guidelines," Somanath affirmed.

