ISRO targets December for first test flight of 'Gaganyaan' human-rated rocket

India's ambitious human space mission, Gaganyaan, is taking a significant step forward with the first test flight of its human-rated rocket scheduled for December 2024. ISRO Chairman S. Somanath announced the timeline during a media interaction following the successful launch of the SSLV-D3 mission.

Gaganyaan Rocket Progress

Stage Integration: The three stages of the Gaganyaan rocket (code-named G1) have arrived at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, and the integration of the crew module is underway at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram.

Targeted Launch: All systems for the G1 rocket are expected to reach the launch centre by November, with the test flight targeted for December.

"The Gaganyaan rocket's three stages have come to Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The integration of the crew module is happening at VSSC," said Dr Somanath.

SSLV Success and Technology Transfer

The announcement came on the heels of the successful launch of ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), which successfully placed the EOS-08 and SR-0 satellites into orbit. This marked the third and final developmental flight of the SSLV, paving the way for its commercial production.

"We can declare the process of SSLV development has been completed. We are in the process of transferring the SSLV technology to the industries," Dr Somanath stated.

Empowering the Private Sector

ISRO is committed to transferring the SSLV technology to private companies, not just providing blueprints but also sharing knowledge and expertise through hands-on training.

"We will transfer the knowledge and not just the drawings. The industry people will come to ISRO to learn how to build rockets," Dr Somanath added.

Selection Process and Timeline

The selection process for the industry partner or consortium is currently underway. ISRO estimates that it will take approximately two years for the selected entity to learn the technology and begin producing SSLVs. In the interim, NewSpace India Ltd will fund the production of the rockets.

Dr Somanath also provided an update on the construction of a second launch pad at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu. Construction is ongoing and the facility is expected to be commissioned in two years.