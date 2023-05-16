'It was for my family': IT worker on sick leave for 15 years opens up about his reasons to sue IBM

Ian Clifford, an IT worker who gained attention after suing IBM for not increasing his salary, despite being on a 15-year sick leave has opened up about his reasons to file the case. The verdict by the employment tribunal judge was not in his favour but Clifford has made an appeal against it.

Meanwhile, Clifford has spoken out about his decision to take legal action against his employer, tech giant IBM. Clifford filed a lawsuit against the company, claiming that they had failed to provide him with a pay rise, alleging discrimination. His case was dismissed by a judge who deemed the benefits he was receiving as "very substantial."

Following the ruling, Ian Clifford has now spoken publicly for the first time about his motivations for pursuing legal action against IBM. He revealed that his primary motivation was to provide security for his family, particularly due to his ongoing battle with stage four leukemia and the impact his salary has on insurance, pension, and other financial aspects.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Clifford said, “I am on chemotherapy and have been for many years and have been extremely unwell.” He also said he has a son who is off to university and that his mortgage doesn't go down because he is sick. He said, "Your salary affects your death in service [insurance], pension and everything else, it was more for my family."

Clarifying his position further, Clifford added, "I had to use all my savings to bring this case and more and had to borrow money on a credit card… it's left me financially very vulnerable.”

Ian Clifford also expressed doubts about his future, stating, “My life is being curtailed, the chances of me living to 65 is highly unlikely.” He insisted that legal action was a last resort and had always considered himself a “company man.”

Clifford disclosed that he had sought a 2.5 per cent pay rise for the period between 2013 and 2022 and wants IBM to clarify whether they had carried out a formal salary review. He also claimed that two separate settlement offers were made by him and his lawyers to IBM before the hearing.

The back story

The story of Ian Clifford begins in the year 2000 when he joined Lotus Development, which IBM subsequently acquired. In 2008, Clifford went on sick leave due to mental health-related reasons. In 2013, he lodged a grievance, asserting that he had not received a pay raise or holiday pay for the previous five years.

IBM, in an effort to address the issue, enrolled Clifford in their disability plan, which guaranteed him 75 percent of his agreed earnings, totaling £54,028 per year until he reached the age of 65.

While the guaranteed salary of £54,028 (over Rs 55 lakh) per year and the plan covering him until retirement meant that Clifford would receive a substantial sum of over £1.5 million in total till he reaches the age of 65. He believed that he was being treated unfairly compared to non-disabled colleagues who received regular pay raises to keep up with inflation.

Clifford argued that without adjustments for inflation, the value of his salary would diminish over time. However, Judge Paul Housego, presiding over the case, determined that the disability plan was designed to provide financial security for employees unable to work, and it was not discriminatory.

Judge Housego emphasized that the annual benefit of over £50,000 remained significant, even if its value decreased over a 30-year period.

