itel A70 with 256GB storage and 12GB (4+8) RAM at Rs 7,299 unveiled; see all specs and offer

Budget smartphone brand itel has unveiled one of India's first smartphone featuring 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, all for just Rs 7,299 after discounts.

The itel A70 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a Dynamic Bar technology.

The phone comes in two other variants as well, one with 128GB storage combined with 12GB (4+8) RAM configuration, and another with a 64GB storage option coupled with 12GB (4+8) RAM. Enthusiasts can register their interest through the “Notify Me” link on Amazon.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, remarked, “The launch of the itel A70 smartphone stands as a testament to our forward-looking approach, boasting an industry-leading 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, and a captivating 6.6-inch display with Dynamic Bar technology. We are excited to disrupt the entry-level smartphone segment once again, setting new standards for performance and value in the ever-evolving tech landscape.”

Powering this device is a 5000mAh battery.

Set to hit the shelves on January 5, the itel A70 will come in a choice of four colours – Field Green, Azure Blue, Brilliant Gold, and Starlish Black, available at leading online and offline stores for an enticing price of Rs 7,299.

The device encompasses functionalities, including intelligent notifications enhancing the user experience, such as alerts during phone calls, progress updates for charging sessions, and a face unlock feature.

The A70 boasts a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP AI selfie camera.

The phone is also equipped with face recognition and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, providing an additional layer of security for users.