ITR filing 2024: How to check income tax refund status online? A step-by-step guide

The Indian tax filing season can be a stressful time for many. After meticulously gathering documents, navigating forms, and finally hitting the "submit" button on your ITR filing, the wait for your refund begins. But fret not, the process of checking your income tax refund status online is straightforward and user-friendly.

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you track your refund status:

Step 1: Visit the Income Tax Department's e-Filing Portal

Go to the Income Tax Department's official e-filing website: https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/.

Step 2: Log In to Your Account

Enter your user ID (PAN), password, and captcha code to access your account.

If you haven't already, you can register on the portal using your PAN.

Step 3: Navigate to "My Account"

Once logged in, click on "My Account" and select "Income Tax Returns" from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Access Your ITR Filing Details

Select the relevant assessment year for the ITR you want to check.

This will display a summary of your filed return, including the date of filing, acknowledgement number, and other relevant details.

Step 5: Check Your Refund Status

Look for the "Refund Status" section within your ITR filing details.

The status will typically be displayed as one of the following:

"Refund Processed": This indicates that your refund has been processed by the Income Tax Department.

"Refund Issued": Your refund has been issued and is on its way to your bank account.

"Refund Adjusted": This means your refund has been adjusted against any outstanding tax liabilities you may have.

"Status Not Determined": Your refund status is still under processing.

Additional Tips

Keep Your Acknowledgment Number Handy: You'll need this number for tracking your refund status.

Ensure Bank Account Details are Correct: Double-check the bank account details you provided during filing to avoid any delays in receiving your refund.

Be Patient: The processing time for refunds can vary, so it's essential to be patient and check the status periodically.

By following these simple steps, you can stay informed about the progress of your income tax refund.