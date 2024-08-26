scorecardresearch
'It's Glowtime': Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro launch date slated for September 9

Apple has officially announced the launch date for its new iPhone 16 series. The event will take place on September 9 at Apple Park, Cupertino, and will be streamed live.

Apple has officially set the date for its next iPhone line-up launch event. The event will take place on 9 September, a day earlier than previously expected. The launch will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, and will be streamed live at 10:30 PM IST.

Apple is expected to unveil four models: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Here's a breakdown of what to expect from each:

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus
Display: Both models are expected to feature a 60Hz refresh rate display.
Build: They will continue using aluminium bodies, unlike the Pro models, which use titanium.
Software: These models are anticipated to include 'Apple Intelligence' support with iOS 18, a feature previously exclusive to the Pro models in the iPhone 15 series.
Storage: Up to 512GB of internal storage.
Processor: Powered by the A17 Bionic chipset, an upgrade from the A16 Bionic in the previous generation.
Sizes: Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch options.
Camera: Expected to have a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera with 2x optical zoom.
Battery: The iPhone 16 may house a 3,561mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 Plus could come with a 4,006mAh battery.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max
Display: These models will likely come with 120Hz refresh rate displays.
Build: A shift to titanium bodies is expected.
Sizes: The Pro models may increase in size, with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch variants.
Processor: Expected to be powered by the new A18 Pro chipset.
Storage: Offering up to 1TB of internal storage.
Camera: A new 48MP ultra-wide angle lens is likely, replacing the current 12MP unit, with support for 5x optical zoom.
Battery: The iPhone 16 Pro might feature a 3,355mAh battery, while the Pro Max could come with a 4,676mAh battery.

Published on: Aug 26, 2024, 10:12 PM IST
