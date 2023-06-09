'It’s not the one that I want': Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reacts to Apple Vision Pro

CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg shared his thoughts on Apple's newly announced headset, the Vision Pro, in a recent companywide meeting, The Verge reported. With Meta's ongoing efforts to establish itself as a frontrunner in the virtual and augmented reality realm, Apple's entry into the market has raised concerns and sparked interest. Zuckerberg's remarks shed light on his initial impressions and highlight the fundamental differences in approach between Meta and Apple.

Zuckerberg's Assessment of Apple's Vision Pro

Expressing his curiosity about Apple's offering, Zuckerberg acknowledged that he had yet to experience the Vision Pro firsthand. He revealed that Meta's teams had already explored and contemplated the constraints posed by laws and physics, implying that Apple's solutions were not entirely groundbreaking. The CEO noted that Apple opted for a higher resolution display, leading to a sevenfold increase in costs and energy consumption, ultimately necessitating the use of a wired connection and battery. While acknowledging the design trade-offs made by Apple, Zuckerberg emphasised the divergent values and visions of the two companies.

Differentiating Values and Vision

Zuckerberg underscored Meta's commitment to ensuring the accessibility and affordability of their products for a wide range of users. Citing the success of their previous product, the Quest, which has sold tens of millions of units, he stressed the importance of innovation in realising Meta's vision for the metaverse. Unlike Apple's solo-focused demonstrations, Zuckerberg highlighted Meta's emphasis on social interaction and a sense of closeness. He contrasted the image of a person sitting alone on a couch with Meta's philosophy of an active and engaging user experience.

The Excitement and Optimism

Despite the competitive threat posed by Apple's entry into the market, Zuckerberg expressed enthusiasm and optimism for Meta's trajectory. The unveiling of Apple's Vision Pro further affirmed the significance of Meta's endeavours and strengthened his belief in their eventual success. While acknowledging the challenges ahead, Zuckerberg viewed the journey as an exciting one, ripe with opportunities for innovation and growth.

“Our device is also about being active and doing things. By contrast, every demo that they showed was a person sitting on a couch by themself. I mean, that could be the vision of the future of computing, but like, it’s not the one that I want,” Zuckerberg said.

Meta's Position in the Face of Competition

Prior to Apple's announcement, Meta had already revealed its Quest 3, scheduled for release in the upcoming fall. The company's strategic move aimed to solidify its position as a leader in virtual and augmented reality. With substantial investments amounting to billions of dollars annually, Meta's commitment to advancing these technologies has generated both anticipation and concern among investors.

