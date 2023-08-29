‘It's probably not going to work out for you’: Amazon CEO warns employees working from home

Amazon CEO, Andy Jassy, has made it clear that the company employees need to start working from the office. As per a report by Insider, Jassy has told employees working from home that ‘it is not going to work out for them’ if they don’t start working from the office. Notably, the company has asked some employees to move to the central hub. Those who are unwilling or are unable to comply have been asked to look for new jobs elsewhere.

Amazon CEO warns employees against remote work

Jassy was quoted saying, “It’s past the time to disagree and commit. If you can’t disagree and commit, it’s probably not going to work out for you at Amazon because we are going back to the office at least three days a week.”

Jassy has reportedly clarified that employees who cannot comply with the company’s rules are free to leave. This was a “judgment call”, he added.

Back in May, the company had explained, “It’s easier to learn, model, practice, and strengthen our culture when we’re in the office together most of the time and surrounded by our colleagues.”

As per the company guidelines, the remote workers are expected to report to the main hub by the first half of 2024, reported CNBC. These designated hubs include Seattle, Arlington, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and more. Notably, Amazon spokesperson Rob Munoz revealed that the company pays relocation benefits to all employees who are asked to relocate.

Munoz told CNBC, “It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach, so we decided that the best thing to do was to communicate directly with teams and individuals who are affected to ensure they’re getting accurate information that’s relevant to them. If an individual feels like they don’t have the information they need, we encourage them to talk with their HR business partner or their manager.”

Amazon made over 27,000 job cuts worldwide this year. Jassy, in a memo, had revealed that it was the company’s biggest layoff in the history of Amazon.

