Apple, Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft: Which is the highest paying big tech company for engineers

Microsoft, Apple, Google, Amazon and Meta offer high paying jobs to engineers all across the world. A report by Blind, an anonymous forum for tech employees, revealed that Google and Meta pay the highest to software employees as compared to their peers in Big Tech. Apple and Microsoft are two companies out of these that pay the least to the entry-level engineers.

Notably, this conclusion is drawn from data based on self-reported compensation packages from Blind users from the time span of January 2022 to August 2023.

This comes after Business Insider recently revealed that software engineers emerged as the highest-paid professionals at Google, boasting a maximum base salary of $7,18,000 (approx Rs 64,52,000) in 2022.

First spotted by The Verge, the study further added that promotions at Amazon take longer than its peers, and its salary ranges for engineers are the widest. It also revealed, “Meta engineers appear to level up the fastest and have some of the highest pay.”

The report revealed that Apple’s total compensation might be less competitive than the other companies. However, its job levels and pay bands are “consistent and fair”. As for Meta, engineers at the company reportedly appear to level up the fastest and have some of the highest pay.

From the study, Blind concluded that Google has one of the most balanced pay bands among the Big Tech companies. Entry-level engineers generally cannot get paid more than a senior engineer at Google.

Lastly, Microsoft has several levels for engineers that give it more flexibility when it comes to promotions. However, it does not pay them well as compared to its peers up until staff software engineer.

A previous report recently revealed that while software engineers occupied the top spot for base salary, maximum equity, and bonuses at Google, however, all the top 10 highest-paying positions across engineering, business, and sales at Google enjoyed base salaries well into six figures.

Notably, Levels.fyi website reveals the midyear compensation of tech companies. It also gives insights into the compensation structures of employees across different levels. It revealed that an L5 engineer at OpenAI can earn more than $900,000 (approx Rs 7,44,53,000) annually.

