It’s the end of the line for the TweetDeck app for Mac users

It’s the end of the line for the TweetDeck app on Mac, as Twitter has announced. The app is going to stop working from July 1, and the platform mentioned in the announcement that this decision to pull the app off was made to focus on making a newer version of TweetDeck better. July 1 is going to be the last day Mac users can use TweetDeck on their devices.

The micro-blogging platform has already shared some information about the preview version of TweetDeck and it is going to roll it out over invites to people over the next few months to allow them to experience the new version. In the meanwhile, if you need to use TweetDeck, and don’t have an invite, you can use it viw the web browser.

TweetDeck users on Mac were notified of the development via a banner notification on Wednesday. Essentially, the desktop app for TweetDeck on Mac is one of the last to go, Twitter shut down TweetDeck for mobile and Windows PC years ago. So it was only a matter of time before the Mac version was also phased out to make way for the all the new version.

In case you have never used it, TweetDeck is a platform that can be used to monitor multiple feeds on the main screen while also getting real-time information from sources and platforms. TweetDeck is helpful for those who handle multiple accounts on the platform and need to keep a track on all of them realtime. You can also tweet on all these different handles via TweetDeck instead of having to return to the normal Twitter app/page.

The new version of TweetDeck is still being tested so there is no information available yet about when exactly we might see the official release go public.

Also Read: Elon Musk sued by Twitter investors for delayed disclosure of stake

Also Read: Jack Dorsey steps down from Twitter board amid Elon Musk's acquisition plan