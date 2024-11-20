Jaguar preparing to go full-electric starting with a modern ‘rebrand’

British automaker Jaguar has unveiled a revamped brand identity to mark “a new era” as it moves toward an all-electric future, with its first electric model set to debut in 2026. The updated logo features a modernised font, wider letter spacing, and a mix of upper and lowercase letters.

Inspired by the ethos of its founder, Sir William Lyons, who believed that a Jaguar “should be a copy of nothing,” the luxury automaker is reviving its roots in bold originality while modernising its creative philosophy, aptly named “Exuberant Modernism.” Launching today, Jaguar’s fresh identity symbolises a complete reset for the brand, introducing a dramatic visual language. The full realisation of this transformation will debut at Miami Art Week on 2 December 2024, featuring the global unveiling of Jaguar’s “Design Vision Concept” as part of the “Copy Nothing” initiative.

Jaguar’s newly adopted “Exuberant Modernism” defines every aspect of its brand - from its designs to its broader identity. Professor Gerry McGovern OBE, Chief Creative Officer, described the vision as “imaginative, bold, and artistic at every touchpoint.” He added, “This is a reimagining that recaptures the essence of Jaguar, restoring its status as a brand that enriches lives and inspires the Jaguar community.”

The revamped identity features four key symbols of change:

1. Device Mark: A geometric, symmetrical signature blending upper and lowercase characters for modernist appeal.

2. Strikethrough: A bold graphic element symbolising Jaguar’s rejection of imitation.

3. Exuberant Colours: Vibrant palettes inspired by primary colours, always presented with texture and movement.

4. Maker’s Marks: The iconic Jaguar “leaper” reimagined as a hallmark of excellence.

To kick off its new identity, Jaguar will host an experiential showcase at Miami Art Week, embracing art and creativity in all forms. The “Copy Nothing” installation will feature curated gallery spaces and works by groundbreaking artists aligned with Jaguar’s philosophy. Rawdon Glover, Managing Director of Jaguar, expressed his excitement, saying, “To bring back such a globally renowned brand, we had to be fearless. This is a complete reset, reclaiming originality and inspiring a new generation.”