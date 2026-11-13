Jensen Huang is gone. Now Nvidia's Washington lobbyists have a crisis to manage

Jensen Huang's departure from Nvidia has created a major political and lobbying challenge for the company, and not just a leadership vacuum. Huang was more than a chief executive at the company, as he was also the company's most influential representative in Washington. Now that Huang's departure resulted in a major scandal involving multiple affairs and an alleged Chinese link, Nvidia will have to navigate reputational and political damage left behind by the controversy.
According to a Bloomberg report, Nvidia's lobbying, legal and public relations teams are now dealing with the consequences of Huang's departure, while managing its political relationships and policy interests without Huang. The report stated that Nvidia's political influence in Washington was heavily dependent on Huang's relationships with Trump and other policymakers. Without him, the company must find a way to maintain those connections while dealing with increased political scrutiny.