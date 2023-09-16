Jio AirFiber launching on Sep 19: Price, specs and how it's different from current JioFiber

Reliance Jio is gearing up to unveil its wireless internet solution named Jio AirFiber on September 19. This service is tailored for both homes and offices, offering blazing speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps, enabling seamless streaming of high-definition videos, online gaming, and lag-free video conferencing. During the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM), Mukesh Ambani, the chairperson and managing director of Reliance Industries, disclosed that Jio AirFiber would officially launch on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Jio AirFiber comes packed with features like parental controls, support for Wi-Fi 6, and an integrated security firewall.

Now, let's delve into what sets Jio AirFiber apart from the regular JioFiber internet connection.

What is Jio AirFiber?

Jio AirFiber represents a fresh approach to wireless internet service from Jio, harnessing 5G technology to deliver high-speed internet connectivity. It offers speeds on par with traditional fibre-optic connections, with users having the option to access speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

Jio highlights the simplicity of Jio AirFiber's setup, stating, "You just have to plug it in, turn it on, and voilà! You now have a personal Wi-Fi hotspot in your home, connected to ultra-high-speed internet using True 5G. With Jio AirFiber, connecting your home or office to Gigabit-speed Internet will be a breeze."

Jio AirFiber vs. JioFiber

Technology: While Jio Fiber relies on wired fibre optic cables for its coverage, Jio AirFiber adopts a wireless approach using point-to-point radio links. This means Jio AirFiber directly connects homes and offices to Jio through wireless signals, liberating it from the constraints of fibre cables and relying on line-of-sight communication with Jio towers.

Speed: Jio AirFiber boasts internet speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps, surpassing the 1 Gbps speed offered by Jio Fiber. However, it's important to note that the actual speed of Jio AirFiber may vary depending on proximity to the nearest tower.

Coverage: Jio Fiber, while offering broader coverage, is not available nationwide. In contrast, Jio AirFiber's wireless technology allows it to provide extensive coverage without being hindered by physical infrastructure limitations.

Installation: Jio AirFiber is designed to be a plug-and-play solution, making it more user-friendly and accessible to customers. In contrast, Jio Fiber typically requires professional installation.

Cost: The Jio AirFiber service is expected to be competitively priced, with an estimated cost of around Rs 6,000. It may be slightly more expensive than a regular broadband connection due to the inclusion of a portable device unit.

