Jio and Airtel launch affordable 5G booster plans for users wanting unlimited data starting at Rs 51

While unlimited 5G data sounds enticing, both Airtel and Jio recently raised the bar for accessing those high speeds. Now, only users with plans offering at least 2GB of 4G data per day are eligible, translating to a minimum monthly spend of Rs 349 for Jio and Rs 379 for Airtel.

To bridge the gap for those on more affordable plans, both telecom giants have introduced a series of 5G booster packs. These boosters cater to users with existing recharge plans offering 1GB or 1.5GB of daily 4G data, granting them access to the 5G network at budget-friendly prices.

Affordable Options:

Three tiers of 5G booster plans are available from both Jio and Airtel, priced at Rs 51, Rs 101, and Rs 151. These plans don't have standalone validity and must be combined with an existing recharge plan. In addition to unlocking 5G access, the boosters also provide bonus 4G data, offering a safety net in areas with limited 5G coverage.

Plan Breakdown:

Rs 51 Plan: Offers 3GB of 4G data. Jio users get a one-month validity, while Airtel users enjoy the benefit for their base plan's duration.

Rs 101 Plan: Valid for users with 1GB or 1.5GB daily 4G plans. Jio offers a two-month validity and 6GB of 4G data. Airtel users again benefit from their base plan's validity.

Rs 151 Plan: Jio restricts this to users with 1.5GB daily data plans, offering a three-month validity and 9GB of 4G data. Airtel users get the benefit for their base plan's duration.

Fair Usage Policy:

It's worth noting that Airtel applies a 300GB fair usage policy (FUP) to its "unlimited" 5G data. After exceeding this limit, speeds are reduced to 64 kbps. Jio, on the other hand, currently does not impose any FUP limitations on its 5G service.

These 5G booster plans provide a convenient and affordable way for users on lower-data plans to experience the next generation of mobile connectivity. With options starting at just Rs 51 per month, both Airtel and Jio are making 5G more accessible than ever.