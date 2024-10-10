Jio introduces Rs 1,028 and Rs 1,029 plans; see all new perks

Jio has increased the prices of its prepaid and postpaid recharge plans recently by an average of 15 percent, marking a significant shift for the telecom giant. As part of the update, the company has also revised some benefits on existing plans and rolled out new options to cater to varying customer needs. With these changes, choosing the right plan has become more crucial for avoiding unnecessary expenses. Among the new offerings are the Rs 1,028 and Rs 1,029 recharge plans, both designed to provide comprehensive benefits for users. Here’s a closer look at what each plan offers.

Jio Rs 1,028 Recharge Plan

Priced at Rs 1,028, this plan provides unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day for a period of 84 days. Additionally, subscribers receive 2GB of daily data, amounting to a total of 168GB over the plan’s duration. In areas where Jio’s 5G network is available, users will also have access to unlimited 5G data.

The Rs 1,028 plan includes a Swiggy One Lite membership, perfect for customers who frequently order food online. Subscribers will also gain access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud services, enhancing their entertainment and cloud storage options.

Jio Rs 1,029 Recharge Plan

For Rs 1,029, this plan offers similar core benefits: unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of daily data over an 84-day period, alongside unlimited 5G data where available.

The main difference lies in the additional perks: this plan provides Amazon Prime Lite benefits, catering to users who enjoy streaming content. Like the Rs 1,028 plan, it also includes access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Jio Rs 1,028 vs Rs 1,029 Recharge Plan: Which is Right for You?

Both recharge plans offer comparable benefits, differing primarily in their complimentary services. If streaming movies and TV shows is a priority, the Rs 1,029 plan with Amazon Prime Lite is an excellent choice. On the other hand, the Rs 1,028 plan is better suited for those who prefer food delivery discounts, thanks to the inclusion of Swiggy One Lite benefits. By aligning the added perks with your lifestyle, you can make the most of these new recharge options.