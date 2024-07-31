Jio introduces new prepaid plans with OTT benefits along with Jio Bharat J1 4G feature phone

Reliance Jio is expanding its offerings with the introduction of three new prepaid recharge plans bundled with OTT (over-the-top) platform subscriptions. The telecom giant has also launched a new budget-friendly feature phone, the Jio Bharat J1 4G.

New Jio Prepaid Plans with OTT Benefits

Following a price hike in July, Jio had removed several entertainment-focused plans. These new plans aim to fill that gap, providing users with access to popular streaming services alongside their data and calling benefits.

Here's a breakdown of the new plans:

Rs 1,049 Plan: Offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and a complimentary subscription to the Zee5-SonyLiv combo, valid for 84 days.

Rs 949 Plan: Provides 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, valid for 84 days.

Rs 329 Plan: Includes 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and a complimentary subscription to JioSaavn Pro, valid for 28 days.

All three plans also include subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Jio Bharat J1 4G Feature Phone Launch

Jio has also expanded its Jio Bharat series of feature phones with the launch of the Jio Bharat J1 4G. Priced at Rs 1,799, the phone is available in black and grey colour options on e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

The Jio Bharat J1 4G builds on the existing Jio Bharat series, which includes models like the Jio Bharat V2, Jio Bharat V2 Carbon, and Jio Bharat B1.