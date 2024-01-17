Jio Republic Day 2024 offer announced: Check price, benefits, validity

Reliance Jio has announced a new annual prepaid plan for users in India on the occasion of Republic Day 2024. The new recharge plan is priced at Rs 2,999 and offers 2.5GB of daily 4G data, unlimited calling and a validity of 365 days. Additionally, subscribers will also get benefits like Swiggy and Ajio coupons, discounts on flights via Ixigo and 10 per cent off on select products in Reliance Digital.

The Jio Republic Day offer is applicable from January 15 to January 31.

Jio Republic Day 2024 offer

On recharging with the annual Rs 2,999 Jio prepaid plan, people will get several benefits. They will get 2 Swiggy coupons worth Rs 125 that will be applicable on purchases of Rs 299. The plan also offers Rs 1,500 off on flights. (Rs 500 on 1 pax, Rs 1,000 on 2 paxs, Rs 1,500 on 3 paxs). They will also get an Ajio coupon worth Rs 500 (minimum order of Rs 2,499). Other benefits of the prepaid plan include 30 per cent off (up to Rs 1,000) on select products on orders above Rs 999 and above on Tira and 10 per cent off on select products on minimum purchase of Rs 5,000.

Just like with other Jio plans, buyers will also get access to apps like JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. Notably, JioCinema Premium is not available with this plan.

To get the offer, all you need to do is head to the Jio website and recharge your number with the Rs 2,999 annual plan. The coupons will be accessible from the MyJio account of the user. You can simply copy and paste the coupon code while making a purchase on Swiggy, Ajio and more.

In other news, Jio has added the Amazon Prime Video subscription to its annual prepaid plan which is priced at Rs 3,227. The recharge plan also offers 2 GB daily data, unlimited 5G data and access to a free 1-year subscription to Amazon Prime Video mobile edition, JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud.

