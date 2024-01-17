Apple opens new 15-floor office in India with dedicated lab space, signature cafeteria and more

Apple has opened a new office in Bengaluru as it seeks to focus on ramping up local manufacturing in India. The new office is located at Minsk Square in the heart of the city, near buildings that include the Vidhana Soudha, the Karnataka High Court, central library, Chinnaswamy cricket stadium, and the iconic Cubbon Park, which is one of the largest green parks within Bengaluru. This Apple office is easily accessible for employees as it is in proximity to Cubbon Park metro station.

The new office will consist of 15 floors that will include dedicated lab space, areas for collaboration and wellness, and Caffe Macs and will house up to 1,200 employees.

Apple's new office in Bengaluru

As per a statement by Apple: “Apple is thrilled to expand in India with our new office in the heart of Bengaluru. This dynamic city is already home to so many of our talented teams, including software engineering and hardware technologies, operations, customer support, and more. Like everything we do at Apple, this workspace is created to foster innovation, creativity, and connection. It’s an amazing space for our teams to collaborate.”

In terms of interiors, the wood, stone and fabrics used in the walls and flooring are locally sourced. Apple says that the office is also filled with a lot of native plants. The new Apple workplace will run on 100 per cent renewable energy and will aim to achieve a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum rating — the highest level of LEED certification.

Notably, Apple already has offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram. The employees in the Bengaluru office work across software, hardware, services, IS&T, operations, customer support, and other businesses.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has over 3,000 employees in India. This comes after Apple opened two physical stores in India, Apple BKC and Apple Saket, in 2023. This underlines Apple’s commitment to India.

Recently, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, "We had an all-time revenue record in India, we grew very strong double digits. It’s an incredibly exciting market for us and a major focus of ours. We have low share in a large market, and so it would seem that there’s a lot of headroom there... We see an extraordinary market—a lot of people moving into the middle class.”

