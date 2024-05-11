JioCinema Premium launches all-new Anime Slate for its subscribers, watch the new season 4 of Demon Slayer

The recently launched, JioCinema Premium is set to surprise its subscribers once again with an expanded content offering which features a brand-new Anime slate starting on May 12th. The platform will showcase top Anime shows with a dedicated Anime Hub, with the simultaneous global broadcast of the Season 4 of the highly anticipated Anime title, Demon Slayer.

Subscribers of JioCinema Premium will have unlimited access to the Anime Hub, with subscription plans starting at just Rs. 29 per month. The platform will introduce a range of Anime shows, including the following widely watched titles-

- Action-packed comedy: Spy X Family

- Classroom chaos: Assassination Classroom

- Supernatural action-comedy: Mob Psycho 100

- Time-traveling drama: Tokyo Revengers

- Fantasy adventure: Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun

- The psychological thriller: Welcome to the Elite

Moreover, viewers can enjoy titles such as That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and The Junji Ito Maniac, promising an exciting lineup that caters to a diverse audience.

The platform aims to foster the Otaku (anime fan) community in India by offering a curated selection of popular and lesser-known Anime titles, providing an ad-free experience with offline viewing options.

The platform will also feature an 'Animayhem' section which will contain daily new content throughout the month, including hits like Bofuri: I Hate Getting Hurt, So I Put All My Skill Points Into Defense, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, The Familiar of Zero, Goblin Slayer, and In/Spectre, ensuring a wide range of options for fans.

A JioCinema spokesperson highlighted the platform's consumer-centric approach, stating, "JioCinema Premium has opened access to high-quality and diverse content for audiences across India. Our new Anime Hub offers a plethora of content to keep anime fans entertained, from real-time global releases to a vast library of top Anime titles."