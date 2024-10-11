JioFinancial launches updated JioFinance app for Android Play Store, Apple App Store, MyJio

Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) has launched the updated version of the JioFinance app, now available on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and MyJio. The app offers a range of digital financial services, including loans, savings accounts, and insurance products, aimed at enhancing financial convenience for its users.

Related Articles

Since the beta version launched on May 30, 2024, the app has attracted over six million users. Customer feedback has played a key role in improving the app’s features. Among the new services, users can access loans such as Loan on Mutual Funds, Home Loans, and Loan Against Property, offering competitive terms.

The app also features a digital savings account from Jio Payments Bank Ltd., which can be opened within five minutes and comes with biometric security and a physical debit card. The app supports UPI payments, mobile recharges, and credit card bill payments, helping customers handle routine expenses digitally. Currently, 1.5 million customers are using Jio Payment Bank accounts for their day-to-day needs.

In addition to savings and loans, the JioFinance app provides an aggregated view of financial holdings, covering bank accounts and mutual funds. The app also offers 24 different insurance plans, including life, health, and motor insurance. JFSL, in partnership with BlackRock, is also planning to bring more investment solutions to users.

JFSL's Managing Director and CEO, Hitesh Sethia, said, "With the refreshed JioFinance app, which is truly Made in India, we are on our way to becoming a trusted financial companion for the people of India, offering a comprehensive suite of financial products."