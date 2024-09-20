Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Prepaid plans comparison with maximum daily data

In the wake of recent price hikes in the Indian telecom sector, choosing a cost-effective data plan has become more crucial than ever. To help you navigate the options, we've compared the prepaid plans offering the highest data per day from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) for a 28-day validity period.

Highest Data per Day Plans

All three telecom giants offer similar pricing for their high-data plans, with most providing 3GB or 3.5GB of daily data. However, Vi stands out by offering a 4GB per day plan at a competitive price. Here's a detailed breakdown:

Company Validity (Days) Data per Day Price (INR) Reliance Jio 28 3GB 449 Airtel 28 3GB 449 Vodafone Idea 28 4GB 539

Additional Benefits and Alternative Plans

Beyond the data allowance, these plans include unlimited talk time and a limited number of SMS messages. However, there are variations in additional benefits:

Airtel: Offers a 3GB per day plan at Rs. 549 with a three-month Disney+ Hotstar subscription and Airtel Stream Play Premium.

Vodafone Idea: Provides a 3GB per day plan at Rs. 449 with unlimited calling.

Choosing the Right Plan

While pricing is relatively consistent across providers, the deciding factor might be the additional benefits offered. Consider your usage patterns and entertainment needs when selecting the plan that best suits you.

The Indian telecom market remains competitive, even with recent price increases. Carefully comparing data allowances and additional benefits can help you find the most cost-effective prepaid plan for your needs.