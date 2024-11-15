JioHotstar.com to be transferred to Reliance at no cost, current owners share new update

In a heartfelt announcement, the current owners of the jiohotstar.com domain have revealed that they will transfer the domain to Reliance’s legal team at no cost, putting to rest any speculation about financial deals. The domain, initially acquired to support a young developer’s dreams, became a space for spreading messages of Seva (service) and kindness. Now, its owners, Jainam and Jivika, have decided to pass it on to Reliance in the hope that it may be useful to them.

In a message posted on the website, the domain owners clarified, “There have been some rumours online suggesting that there is a payment or deal involved, but we want to make it clear—this is not true. This is purely a transfer of the domain from our side because we believe it could be useful for them.”

Reliance’s intellectual property (IP) legal team allegedly reached out to Jainam and Jivika, initiating the transfer process. The domain’s owners have confirmed that they are awaiting a draft agreement from Reliance and will finalise the transfer after signing it in Mumbai.

The team behind jiohotstar.com has emphasised that while this chapter ends, their commitment to Seva continues. They are inviting supporters to stay connected through their new platform, SevakArmy.com, which aims to bring volunteers together for community service projects. Additionally, they will continue to share their missions and updates via their YouTube channels, JJFuntime and JJMissionDiary.

“To everyone who has been a part of this journey, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Let’s keep moving forward, doing small acts of Seva, and inspiring each other to make the world a better place,” they wrote.