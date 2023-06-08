JioTag, an Apple AirTags-like bluetooth tracker, launched in India: Price, features, and more

Jio has launched JioTag in India to track lost items, just like Apple AirTag. This bluetooth tracker can act as an affordable alternative to the pricey Apple AirTag in India, which is priced at Rs 3,490. The newly-launched JioTag costs less than half of that price. It will cost you Rs 749 and is available for purchase.

The JioTag bluetooth tracker is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

JioTag price, availability

JioTag is launched in India at a price of Rs 749. It is available for purchase on Jio.com along with Reliance Digital and JioMart. As of now, the cash on delivery is available on select pincodes only. In terms of colours, it comes in just white colour variant.

JioTag specifications, features

JioTag is designed to help search for lost items that can include keys, bags, wallets, or even pets. Jio claims that users can track their item by providing the location of the said object. The bluetooth tracker shows a range of up to 20 meters indoors and 50 meters outdoors. It comes with support for Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

To use the tracker, users will need to download the latest version of JioThings from Google Play store for Android users or from App Store for iOS users.

JioTag comes with a new Community Find feature that allows users to see the last tracked location of the item even if it disconnected. With this feature, users will also be able to track the location of JioTag incase they misplace it. To use this feature, users will need to report on JioThings app that their device is lost. The Jio Community Find feature will look for the said device and provide you with a location.

Jio claims that JioTag can offer up to one year of battery life. It houses a replaceable CR2032 battery. The device weighs 9.5 grams and measures 3.82 x 3.82 x 0.72cm.

