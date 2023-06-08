Realme 11 Pro 5G alternatives: Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, Lava Agni 2, Motorola Edge 40 and more

Realme has launched its Realme 11 Pro 5G series, which includes Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G, in India. The Realme 11 Pro 5G comes with a 120Hz 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a 100MP triple rear camera setup, a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging and Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Realme 11 Pro 5G is launched at a starting price of Rs 23,999. Here are the top 5 alternatives of the smartphones that you can consider buying.

Realme 11 Pro 5G alternatives

Lava Agni 2

The Agni 2 sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a 50MP quad-camera setup, featuring a segment-first 1.0-micron (1 um) pixel sensor. For selfies, it offers a 16MP front facing camera. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The ‘Made-in India’ Lava Agni 2 runs on Android 13 with Agni Shapath interface on top.

Price: Rs 21,999

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

The newly-launched Samsung Galaxy F54 5G comes with a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Exynos 1380 5nm processor and offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. In terms of camera, it features a 108MP triple rear camera and a 32MP selfie camera. It is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Samsung confirmed that it will be offering up to four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates.

Price: Rs 29,999

Motorola Edge 40

The Motorola Edge 40 5G features a 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, coupled with the Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. Motorola Edge 40 offers 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a 50MP dual-camera setup on the back. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera. The Motorola Edge 40 packs a 4,400mAh battery unit that supports 68W fast charging.

Price: Rs 29,999

iQOO Neo 7 5G

iQOO Neo 7 5G features a 6.78 inches AMOLED display that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Dimensity 8200 5G chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera. The smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

Price: Rs 28,999

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite features a 6.72-inch LCD panel that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out of the box. It comes with a 108MP triple rear camera and a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Price: Rs 19,999

