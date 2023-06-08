ChatGPT maker Sam Altman meets PM Modi to discuss the potential and downside of AI

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met with PM Narendra Modi today during his ongoing India visit. At the Digital India Dialogues event at IIIT Delhi, Altman revealed that his meeting with the Prime Minister was quite fun as he was enthusiastic about Artificial Intelligence (AI).

OpenAI Sam Altman meets PM Narendra Modi

Altman stated, “It was great. It was really fun. He was so enthusiastic, really thoughtful about AI, and the benefits of it. We asked why India has embraced ChatGPT so much and so early. It’s really been fun for us to watch. He had great answers about that.”

Both Altman and PM Modi also discussed the potential of AI, the opportunities it can offer in India, and the need for regulations around it. They also discussed the downsides to the emerging technology.

Altman revealed, “We talked about the opportunities in front for the country, what the country should do, also the need to think about global regulation to make sure we prevent some of the downsides from happening — but it was a great hour.”

In an interaction with Economic Times on Wednesday, Altman said that he is super impressed with what India has done with national technology. He said that India has really embraced ChatGPT as the AI chatbot has witnessed several early adopters in the country.

He added that India can play a big role at the upcoming G20 Summit by initiating a conversation about AI regulation.

Also Watch: ‘India can be one of the top 3 AI players in the world,' says AI expert Romesh Wadhwani at Tech Today Congress

Talking about what government can do to embrace AI, Altman said, “The government should focus on finding how they can integrate this technology in other services. Hopefully, we all start to use Language-Learning Models (LLMs) to make government services way better.”

Talking about Altman’s opinion on the regulation of AI, Chandrasekhar said, “Sam Altman is obviously a smart man. He has his own ideas about how AI should be regulated. We certainly think we have some smart brains in India as well and we have our own views on how AI should have guardrails.”

“If there is eventually a United Nations of AI – as Sam Altman wants – more power to it. But that does not stop us from doing what is right for our digital nagriks (citizens) and keeping the internet safe and trusted,” he added.

Watch: Whistleblower claims US govt in possession of UFOs. From the latest row to NASA’s video of ‘UFO’ over Middle East, here’s everything you need to know

Also Read:

How to AI-proof your job? ChatGPT maker Sam Altman shows the way ahead

'Some jobs are going to go': ChatGPT maker Sam Altman explains impact of AI on jobs during India visit