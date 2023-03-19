'Just exceeded 8 billion user-minutes per day,' Elon Musk on Twitter's remarkable growth

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has recently announced that the company has been growing at an impressive rate, having already surpassed a staggering 8 billion user minutes per day. He also announced a series of significant improvements that the popular microblogging platform will undergo in the near future.

One of the most notable announcements made by Musk was that Twitter would be open-sourcing all the code used to recommend tweets. This is set to take place on March 31, 2023, and will allow developers to see and contribute to the recommendation algorithm. Musk believes that this code transparency will lead to a rapid improvement in the quality of tweet recommendations.

This platform is growing fast!



Just exceeded 8 billion user-minutes per day … of the most influential, smartest people on Earth 😉 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2023

Musk also disclosed that the platform will soon prioritize responses from followers, verified accounts, and unverified accounts in the coming weeks. This is a major shift in the way Twitter handles responses and will have a significant impact on how users interact with each other on the platform.

In addition, Twitter will be implementing a change to its two-factor authentication (2FA) system, which will be limited to Twitter Blue subscribers starting from March 20, 2023. This new system will provide an extra layer of security for Twitter Blue subscribers, ensuring that their accounts are well-protected against unauthorized access.

Elon Musk shared in a separate tweet that Twitter will be leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and bring attention to instances of public opinion manipulation in the near future. This move is part of Twitter's ongoing efforts to maintain a safe and transparent environment for its users.

Our “algorithm” is overly complex & not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things , but we’ll patch issues as soon as they’re found!



We’re developing a simplified approach to serve more compelling tweets, but it’s still a work in progress. That’ll also… https://t.co/uxxJe3RT36 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2023

Twitter has just recently introduced a new feature that allows iOS users to see the number of times their tweets have been bookmarked by other users. This is an improvement that will provide valuable insights to users and enable them to better understand the popularity and impact of their tweets.

Also read: 'Human-level performance': ChatGPT creator OpenAI releases smarter, faster GPT-4 AI