Just like Instagram, WhatsApp will soon introduce an ‘Animated avatar’ for iOS and Android users

WhatsApp is expected to release a new animated avatar feature for its users soon. As per a WABetaInfo report, the upcoming Android 2.23.15.6 update, available on the Google Play Store, will introduce a new feature called “Animated Avatar Pack” in the future update. This feature is currently under development. Notably, the animated avatar feature is already available on Instagram.

WhatsApp animated avatar

Expected to be rolled out for iOS and Android, WhatsApp will bring major improvements in future updates. The report reveals that WhatsApp will soon add the ability to configure an avatar by a photo. This will make the process automatic and you will not have to manually choose different aspects of the avatar like face shape, hair, skin tone and so on.

The second improvement, reported to roll out on WhatsApp is an animated avatar collection. This feature will be rolled out for those who set up their avatar on the platform.

The report does not reveal any timeline of these rumoured features. As per the report, “This update will bring a notable cosmetic enhancement to the app. Following the release of a redesigned keyboard and an updated GIF and sticker picker with the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.12.19 update, allowing users for improved navigation along with a larger new avatar collection, WhatsApp is now focusing on improving avatar quality by developing an animated version for a future update.”

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also reportedly working on a feature called Phone number privacy that will allow users to choose if their phone number should be visible to participants of a community or not. They can enable or disable the feature if they want. As per a report by WABetaInfo, there will be a few limitations to this feature. For example, community admins will always be able to see the phone numbers of all the members irrespective of if this feature is enabled or disabled.

