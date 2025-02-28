scorecardresearch
Business Today
Katy Perry to join Blue Origin’s next space mission alongside Lauren Sanchez and Gayle King

Pop star among six-member crew set to fly on Jeff Bezos’ New Shepard rocket this spring.

Katy Perry is set to embark on an out-of-this-world journey as part of Blue Origin’s next crewed spaceflight, the Jeff Bezos-founded aerospace company announced. The pop icon will join CBS journalist Gayle King and Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez aboard the New Shepard rocket, which is scheduled to launch this spring. The mission will mark Blue Origin’s 11th human flight.

Alongside Perry, Sánchez, and King, the six-member crew will also feature:

    •    Amanda Nguyen – Research scientist and activist
    •    Kerianne Flynn – Film producer
    •    Aisha Bowe – Former NASA rocket scientist

The upcoming mission aligns with Sánchez’s vision of leading an all-female spaceflight, which she first revealed in 2023. However, at the time, she had not disclosed who would be joining her on the historic flight.

Blue Origin, Bezos’ privately funded space venture, has been steadily advancing commercial space tourism since launching its first crewed flight in 2021. The company’s most recent human spaceflight took place earlier this week, with a six-person crew reaching the edge of space, experiencing a brief period of weightlessness before safely returning to Earth.

Since its inaugural manned mission, Blue Origin has sent 52 individuals into space, including Star Trek legend William Shatner and Bezos himself.

Perry’s participation in the upcoming flight adds yet another high-profile name to the growing list of celebrities and public figures venturing beyond Earth’s atmosphere.

While Katy Perry is best known for dominating music charts, she will now follow in the footsteps of fellow entertainers who have ventured into space. Blue Origin has previously flown William Shatner, while other private space firms, including SpaceX and Virgin Galactic, have carried astronauts and civilians on suborbital and orbital missions.

Published on: Feb 28, 2025, 5:07 PM IST
